CAC 40 Slides On Inflation Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday after data showed the eurozone's annual rate of inflation exceeded forecasts to reach its highest level in history in May.

Consumer prices rose an annual 8.1 percent after climbing 7.4 percent in April, according to a first estimate released by Eurostat, the European Union's statistical agency.

The data heightened concerns about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes, with traders now factoring in an outsized 50 basis point ECB rate hike in July.

Data released earlier today revealed that French inflation rose more than expected in May. French inflation hit a new record of 5.8 percent in May, up from 5.4 percent in April.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 0.60 percent to 6,523 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.