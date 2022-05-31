Markets

CAC 40 Slides On Inflation Worries

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday after data showed the eurozone's annual rate of inflation exceeded forecasts to reach its highest level in history in May.

Consumer prices rose an annual 8.1 percent after climbing 7.4 percent in April, according to a first estimate released by Eurostat, the European Union's statistical agency.

The data heightened concerns about the pace and scale of looming interest rate hikes, with traders now factoring in an outsized 50 basis point ECB rate hike in July.

Data released earlier today revealed that French inflation rose more than expected in May. French inflation hit a new record of 5.8 percent in May, up from 5.4 percent in April.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 0.60 percent to 6,523 after gaining 0.7 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular