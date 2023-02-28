Markets

CAC 40 Slides On Inflation Jitters

February 28, 2023 — 04:09 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday after inflation figures from France and Spain came in hotter than expected for February, with price rises picking up pace both on an annual and sequential basis.

The inflation rate in France rose to 7.2 percent in February year-on-year, up from 7.0 percent in January as a result of rising food prices, preliminary data showed.

Spanish consumer price inflation increased an annual 6.1 percent in February, accelerating from 5.9 percent during the 12 months to January.

Christine Lagarde, President of the European Central Bank (ECB), said in an interview that the central bank is data dependent and will decide on rate hikes later after a 50 basis points hike in March.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 32 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,264 after climbing 1.5 percent the previous day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.