CAC 40 Slides On Growth Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday, with concerns over rising coronavirus cases and uncertainty surrounding the economic outlook denting sentiment.

Some investors were disappointed after the latest Fed minutes showed board members were reluctant to step up further stimulus efforts imminently.

On the coronavirus front, Norway said on Wednesday it will impose a 10-day quarantine on all people arriving from Britain, Austria, Greece and Ireland from Aug. 22.

Closer home, President Emmanuel Macron ruled out another nationwide lockdown, saying the country will rely on local strategies to curb a resurgence of the virus.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 74 points, or 1.48 percent, at 4,903 after rising 0.8 percent in the previous session.

In stock-specific action, Accor rose about 1 percent after reports that the hotels group had examined a potential merger with British rival Intercontinental Hotels Group.

