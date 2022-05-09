CAC 40 Slides On Growth Concerns

(RTTNews) - French stocks tumbled on Monday, with rising bond yields and weak Chinese data weighing on markets.

U.S. and European government bond yields surged to multi-year highs as investors priced in the prospect of aggressive policy tightening by global central banks.

Hawkish policymaker Robert Holzmann said on Saturday that the ECB should hike interest rates three times this year to combat inflation.

Data showed China's export growth slowed to its lowest rate since June 2020 in April and imports flattened, highlighting downside risks to global growth stemming from the Ukraine war and the Shanghai lockdown.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 1.6 percent to 6,157 after declining 1.7 percent on Friday.

Banks were seeing modest losses while automaker Renault fell more than 2 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.