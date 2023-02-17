Markets

CAC 40 Slides On Fed Worries

February 17, 2023 — 04:05 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Friday after two Federal Reserve officials signaled they favor returning to bigger interest-rate hikes in the future to tame inflation.

Hotter-than-expected wholesale inflation data also added to pressure on the Fed to keep rates high.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 87 points, or 1.2 percent, at 7,279 after climbing 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Safran S.A. dropped 1 percent. The maker of aircraft engines and related equipment posted net loss for 2022 amidst higher foreign exchange losses and other operating expenses.

Air France-KLM shares jumped 9 percent after the airline reported robust bookings for 2023 and forecast higher margins.

EDF Group SA, an electric utility, edged up slightly despite reporting a loss for fiscal 2022, compared to prior year's profit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.