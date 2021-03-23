CAC 40 Slides On China Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday after a coalition of western nations announced sanctions on Chinese officials for alleged human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims. China immediately announced retaliatory sanctions against the EU that appeared broader.

Meanwhile, as Europe struggles with a third wave of infections and re-imposed lockdown measures, ECB Chief Economist Philip Lane said the region is facing a difficult second quarter.

Investors await comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen later in the day for further clues on how much further the recent surge in yields can run.

Germany's 10-year yield, the benchmark for the bloc, was down 2 basis points amid a new bond sale from the European Union.

The benchmark CAC 40 slipped 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,946 after declining half a percent on Monday.

