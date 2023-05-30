News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slides On China Growth Concerns

May 30, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded lower on Tuesday amid growing doubts about the strength of China's post-Covid recovery and signs of increasing tensions between Washington and Beijing.

China reportedly declined a U.S. invitation for a meeting between U.S. defense secretary Lloyd Austin and Chinese defense minister Li Shangfu at a forum in Singapore later this week.

Investors were also focused on the latest U.S. debt ceiling developments after a handful of Republican lawmakers said they would oppose a deal to raise the United States' $31.4 trillion debt ceiling.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,276 after declining 0.2 percent the previous day.

Among the prominent decliners, Danone and Pernod Ricard and TotalEnergies were down around 1 percent each.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.