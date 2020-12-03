Markets

CAC 40 Slides On Brexit Worries

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged lower on Thursday as investors pondered over the immense logistical challenges of coronavirus vaccine rollout and the risks of a no-deal Brexit.

Bloomberg reported that France has toughened its stance and threatened to veto any Brexit deal considered disadvantageous for the bloc.

U.S.-China tensions also remained on investors' radar after the U.S. House of Representatives passed a bill that threatened to delist Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges.

In economic releases, IHS Markit said its composite purchasing managers' index for France dropped to 40.6 from 47.5 in October. That was slightly better than a preliminary reading of 39.9.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 13 points, or 0.2 percent, to 5,570 after inching up marginally in the previous session.

Orange SA shares declined 1.7 percent. The telecom major announced its plans to launch a conditional public takeover bid to acquire all the shares of Orange Belgium that it does not yet own.

