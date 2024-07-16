News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slides As Investors Weigh US Election Risks

July 16, 2024 — 05:06 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Tuesday as investors fretted about the political landscape in France and the likely impact on Eurozone growth, if Donald Trump were to win the presidential election.

The euro zone's gross domestic product could take a hit, while inflation could increase if Trump were to become president again, according to Goldman Sachs.

Trade policy uncertainty, added defense and security pressures, and spillover effects from U.S. domestic policies could affect Europe, the economists said.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 47 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,585 after losing 1.2 percent the previous day.

SCOR plummeted 28 percent. The reinsurer issued a profit warning, saying it currently expects L&H insurance service result for the second quarter to be a loss of 0.4 billion euros, primarily driven by updates on reserves, and continued negative experience variance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.