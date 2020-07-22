CAC 40 Slides In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell in cautious trade on Wednesday as investor focus shifted back to surging coronavirus caseloads in many countries.

As the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic topped 142,000, President Donald Trump said the pandemic "will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better".

Brexit deal talks and rising U.S.-China tensions also remain on investors' radar.

The British pound weakened after reports suggested that the U.K. is close to abandoning hope of reaching a Brexit trade deal with the EU amid deadlock on key issue.

The United States has asked Beijing to close its diplomatic consulate in Houston within the next 72 hours, the Chinese foreign ministry said, dealing another blow to the rapidly deteriorating relations between the two countries.

The benchmark CAC 40 index fell 58 points, or 1.13 percent, to 5,046 after closing up 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

Car parts maker Valeo SA plunged nearly 8 percent after it swung to a 1.2 billion euro loss in the first half of 2020.

