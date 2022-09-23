CAC 40 Slides In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday, even as a survey showed France's private sector growth unexpectedly improved in September driven by the services activity.

The composite output index rose to 51.2 in September from a 17-month low of 50.4 in August, according to flash survey results from S&P Global. The reading was forecast to fall to 49.8.

The service sector was the sole driver of the expansion in September in a stark contrast to the trend in the manufacturing sector.

The flash services Purchasing Managers' Index advanced to 53.0 from 51.2 in the previous month.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 43 points, or 0.7 percent, to 5,875 after tumbling 1.9 percent on Thursday.

Ophthalmic company EssilorLuxottica was moving lower after launching its share buyback program.

