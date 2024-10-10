CAC 40 Slides In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower in cautious trade on Thursday due to lingering Middle East tensions and ahead of U.S. CPI data due later in the day.

The downside remained capped amid hopes that policymakers will announce more stimulus to revive growth at a press briefing by China's finance ministry on Saturday.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 21 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,539 after adding half a percent the previous day.

In corporate news, SCOR SE shares advanced 1.5 percent. The reinsurance giant said it has entered exclusive negotiations with Huyghens de Participations, the holding company of the Albin Michel group, regarding the sale of its stake in Humensis.

