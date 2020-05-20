CAC 40 Slides As Vaccine Hopes Fade

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell on Wednesday amid doubts about Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine and the spectre of a long economic recovery from the pandemic.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 26 points, or 0.58 percent, to 4,433 after losing 0.9 percent the previous day.

Danone rose half a percent after the food group confirmed its 2019 dividend despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Automaker Renault edged down slightly. The carmaker said it would cut about 400 out of some 3,200 jobs at its Slovenian unit Revoz.

On the data front, Eurozone inflation slowed more than initially estimated in April to the lowest since 2016, final data from Eurostat showed.

Inflation slowed to 0.3 percent from 0.7 percent in March. The rate was revised down from 0.4 percent estimated on April 30. This was the lowest since August 2016.

Headline inflation remained well below the European Central Bank's target of "below, but close to 2 percent."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.