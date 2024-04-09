CAC 40 Slides As Investors Look To ECB

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as traders awaited cues from upcoming U.S. inflation data and the ECB policy meeting.

In economic releases, France's trade deficit decreased in February as exports rose faster than imports, data released by the customs office showed earlier today.

The trade deficit dropped more-than-expected to EUR 5.2 billion in February from EUR 7.2 billion in January.

The shortfall was forecast to decrease to EUR 7.0 billion. In the same period last year, the deficit totalled EUR 8.9 billion.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 38 points, or half a percent, at 8,081 after rising 0.7 percent the previous day.

Struggling IT consulting firm Atos plunged 6 percent after issuing an update on its financial restructuring plan.

Air Liquide S.A., a provider of services to various industries, was little changed after it acquired two Homecare activities in Belgium and the Netherlands to broaden its presence in the countries.

