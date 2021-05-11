CAC 40 Slides As Inflation Worries Mount

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell sharply on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to U.S. inflation data and speeches from Fed officials to see how authorities are likely to respond to receding risks posed by the coronavirus in some major economies.

As inflation worries mount, it is feared that the Federal Reserve might start reining in its ultra-loose monetary policy sooner than expected.

The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 118 points, or 1.8 percent, to 6,268 after ending little changed the previous day.

Train maker Alstom lost 2.6 percent after its net profit fell in fiscal 2021.

Capgemini lost 3.6 percent. The IT major announced signing of a five-year contract with Airbus to support the redesign of its global collaborative workplace, both in terms of working methods and tools. Shares of the latter were down more than 3 percent.

