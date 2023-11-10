News & Insights

Markets

CAC 40 Slides As Hopes Of Rate Cuts Fade

November 10, 2023 — 04:03 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - French stocks declined on Friday as a jump in bond yields following hawkish comments from Fed and ECB officials weighed on investors' appetite for risk.

A weak U.S. Treasury auction also sent yields higher and dented hopes for rate cuts anytime soon.

On Thursday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank will move 'carefully' and that the Fed won't hesitate to raise interest rates again, if needed.

European Central Bank and Bank of England policymakers also pushed back against expectations around rate cuts.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 39 points, or 0.6 percent, at 7,074 after rallying 1.1 percent the previous day.

SCOR SE, a tier 1 reinsurance company, plunged 8 percent after quarterly gross written premium declined to 4.87 billion euros from 5.14 billion euros last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.