CAC 40 Slides As Coronavirus Spreads Beyond China

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Thursday as the coronavirus outbreak showed signs of spreading globally.

There were over 70 confirmed cases in Japan as of Wednesday, the third highest number after China, while South Korea reported 31 new cases of the new coronavirus today, bringing the total number of infections here to 82.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 10 points, or 0.17 percent, at 6,100 after gaining 0.9 percent on Wednesday

Axa shares declined 2.5 percent. The insurer lowered its 2020 profit guidance for its companies-focused XL unit and named a new boss for the division.

Accor, a hospitality group, edged up slightly after launching two new share buyback programs for the 2020-21 period.

Air France-KLM Group slumped 6.3 percent after it warned of coronavirus impact on earnings.

Bouygues SA, a telecommunications, media, and construction company, rallied 4 percent after its full-year sales and profit figures topped forecasts.

Schneider Electric shares surged 7 percent. The company reported fiscal 2019 net income (Group share) of 2.41 billion euros compared to 2.33 billion euros, previous year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.