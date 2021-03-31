Markets

CAC 40 Slides Ahead Of Biden's Speech

(RTTNews) - French stocks moved lower in cautious trade on Wednesday as investors awaited details of a $4tn (£3tn) infrastructure spending plan and a major speech by U.S. President Joe Biden later in the day.

The Washington Post reports the first part of Biden's infrastructure package could cost $2.25 trillion, with the focus on physical infrastructure, housing, clean energy and manufacturing, among others.

The benchmark CAC 40 index dropped 0.2 percent to 6,076 after rallying 1.2 percent the previous day.

Capgemini shares advanced 1.6 percent. The business IT services provider has set new financial ambitions for the medium term: achieving an annual revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent at constant currency on average through 2025; reaching an operating margin of 14 percent by 2025.

The company said it will maintain its strict execution discipline and aims to expand its operating margin.

