CAC 40 Slides After Weak China Data

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell slightly on Monday as renewed uncertainty around the timing and nature of Brexit as well as weak data from China prompted traders to book some profits after strong gains in the previous session.

Britain and the European Union said over the weekend that a lot more work would be needed to secure a Brexit agreement.

China's import and export figures for September both came in worse than expected, adding to concerns about slowing economic growth.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 34 points, or 0.59 percent, at 5,632 after gaining 1.7 percent in the previous session.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were down between 0.6 percent and 0.8 percent as euro zone bond yields pulled away from last week's 2 1/2- month highs.

Tariff-sensitive automakers were also declining, with Peugeot down as much as 2 percent.

In economic releases, Eurozone industrial production expanded in August after easing for two straight months, data from Eurostat showed.

Industrial output grew 0.4 percent month-on-month, offsetting a 0.4 percent fall in July. This was the first rise in three months. Production was forecast to climb 0.3 percent.

