CAC 40 Slides After Failed EU Summit

(RTTNews) - French stocks tumbled on Friday after European Union leaders again failed to reach an agreement over the structure of an economic recovery fund to tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde reportedly told the meeting that the European Union's economy could shrink by as much as 15 percent this year as a result of slow decision making.

The benchmark CAC 40 fell 61 points, or 1.36 percent, to 4,390 after gaining 0.9 percent in the previous session.

Sanofi shed 0.8 percent. The pharmaceutical company expects the favorable first-quarter Covid-19 impact on sales and business earnings per share to be mainly offset during the second quarter.

Industrial gases provider Air Liquide was also moving lower. The company's first quarter showed modest growth despite the gradual spread of Covid-19 around the world beginning in January and the implementation of business continuity plans by nearly all Group entities.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2020, Air Liquide said it is nonetheless confident in its ability to further increase its operating margin and to deliver net profit close to the 2019 level, at constant exchange rates.

