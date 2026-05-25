Markets

CAC 40 Up Sharply As Oil Prices Tumble On Iran Peace Deal Hopes

May 25, 2026 — 06:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - French stocks rallied on Monday amid rising optimism about Iran and the U.S. striking a peace deal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz. A sharp drop in crude oil prices helped ease concerns about inflation.

Brent crude prices fell nearly to $94.11 a barrel, losing more than 6%.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 123.32 points or 1.52% at 8,239.07 a little over half an hour past noon.

Safran gained 5.2% and Accor moved up 4.5%, while Renault, Societe Generale, Saint Gobain, Vinci and Airbus climbed 3%-4%.

Stellantis, Eiffage, BNP Paribas gained 2.6%, while Schneider Electric, Hermes International, Credit Agricole, Bouytues, ArcelorMittal and Kering gained 2%-3%.

Capgemini, Veolia Environment, Air Liquide, EssilorLuxottica, Michelin, LVMH, Dassault Systemes, Unibail Rodamco, Pernod Ricard and Publicis Groupe also moved notably higher.

TotalEnergies dropped 1.7%. Euronext and STMicroelectronics shed 1.1% and 1%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.