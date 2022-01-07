CAC 40 Sees Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday as Covid-19 worries persisted and investors awaited a U.S. jobs report as well as euro area inflation data for clues on how major central banks will embark on their rate normalization path.

On the Covid-19 front, the World Health Organization's Covid-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said it was "very unlikely" that Omicron would be the last variant of concern before the pandemic is over.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,220.84 after tumbling 1.7 percent on Thursday.

Travel stocks were coming under selling pressure, with airline Air France KLM down nearly 1 percent.

