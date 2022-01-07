Markets

CAC 40 Sees Cautious Start

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving lower on Friday as Covid-19 worries persisted and investors awaited a U.S. jobs report as well as euro area inflation data for clues on how major central banks will embark on their rate normalization path.

On the Covid-19 front, the World Health Organization's Covid-19 technical lead Maria Van Kerkhove said it was "very unlikely" that Omicron would be the last variant of concern before the pandemic is over.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus insisted that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 is killing people across the globe and should not be dismissed as mild.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 28 points, or 0.4 percent, at 7,220.84 after tumbling 1.7 percent on Thursday.

Travel stocks were coming under selling pressure, with airline Air France KLM down nearly 1 percent.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular