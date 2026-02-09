CAC 40 Roughly Flat; STMicroElectronics Rises On Big Order Win

(RTTNews) - French stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday with investors awaiting fresh directional clues. Investors are closely following the developments on US-Iran talks. According to reports, both sides have agreed to continue negotiations to ease tensions and avoid military confrontation.

Data showing a significant strength in Eurozone investor confidence in February aided sentiment.

The benchmark CAC 40, which dropped to 8,258.75 after advancing to 8,312.64 earlier, was at 8,273.08 a little while ago, down slightly from previous close.

STMicroElectronics climbed 6.7% after the company bagged a multibillion-dollar deal with Amazon.com's cloud-computing arm, marking a major foray for the European chip maker in supplying chips for artificial-intelligence infrastructure.

Thales gained nearly 2.5%, and Euronext moved up 2%. Societe Generale, Kering, Dassault Systemes, Danone, Renault, Credit Agricole, Publicis Groupe and Schineder Electric advanced 0.4%-1%.

Vinci dropped 1.7% and ArcelorMittal drifted down 1.4%. Eurofins Scientific, Eiffage, Air Liquide, BNP Paribas, Bouygues, Airbus, AXA, Orange and LVMH lost 0.5%-1%.

The investor confidence index rose to 4.2 in February from -1.8 in January. This was the highest since July 2025 and also exceeded the forecast of -0.2. Moreover, this was the third consecutive rise in the index.

The think tank said the economic indices signaled a glimmer of hope for the Eurozone economy. The recession in the currency bloc is likely to be over and economic recovery scenario has emerged, Sentix added.

The current situation index advanced to -6.8 in February, the highest since April 2023, from -13.0 in January. At the same time, the expectations index surged to a seven-month high of 15.8 from 10.0 a month ago.

