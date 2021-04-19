CAC 40 Rises On Vaccine Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Monday as expectations of accommodative monetary policy and vaccine rollouts helped ease fears over rising Covid-19 infections.

Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech SE today announced that they will supply an additional 100 million doses of COMIRNATY, the companies' COVID-19 vaccine, to the 27 European Union member states in 2021.

Half of all adults in the U.S. have received at least one COVID-19 shot, marking another milestone in the nation's vaccination campaign.

White House chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci said he expects the U.S. will resume administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

U.S. treasury yields hovered near the lowest in five weeks, after the U.S. Federal Reserve asserted that any inflationary pick up will be temporary.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 21 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,305 after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.

Sanofi rose over 1 percent. The drug maker said that the European Commission approved Sarclisa or isatuximab in combination with carfilzomib and dexamethasone for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior therapy.

It marks the second EC approval of Sarclisa in combination with a standard of care regimen in less than 12 months.

