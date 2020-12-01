Markets

CAC 40 Rises On Vaccine Optimism

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday after U.S.-based Moderna Inc announced that it will seek emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine from the United States and Europe so that it can be recommended for widespread use.

Upbeat Chinese data also spurred hopes of quicker recovery from the pandemic. China's manufacturing sector logged its strongest growth in a decade in November to indicate a sustained recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data showing a fresh deterioration in business conditions faced by manufactures in France due to the reintroduction of lockdown restrictions across the country.

IHS Markit said its final Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 49.6 from 51.3 in October, slightly better than a preliminary reading of 49.1.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 47 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,565 after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Pharmaceutical firm Ipsen rallied 2.5 percent after issuing its mid-term outlook.

The company projects net sales CAGR between 2 percent and 5 percent for the period 2020-2024.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular