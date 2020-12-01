CAC 40 Rises On Vaccine Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday after U.S.-based Moderna Inc announced that it will seek emergency use authorization of its Covid-19 vaccine from the United States and Europe so that it can be recommended for widespread use.

Upbeat Chinese data also spurred hopes of quicker recovery from the pandemic. China's manufacturing sector logged its strongest growth in a decade in November to indicate a sustained recovery from the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, investors shrugged off data showing a fresh deterioration in business conditions faced by manufactures in France due to the reintroduction of lockdown restrictions across the country.

IHS Markit said its final Purchasing Managers' Index dropped to 49.6 from 51.3 in October, slightly better than a preliminary reading of 49.1.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 47 points, or 0.8 percent, to 5,565 after falling 1.4 percent in the previous session.

Pharmaceutical firm Ipsen rallied 2.5 percent after issuing its mid-term outlook.

The company projects net sales CAGR between 2 percent and 5 percent for the period 2020-2024.

