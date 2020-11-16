CAC 40 Rises On Vaccine Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose notably on Monday after China's industrial production and retail sales logged robust growth in October, pointing to a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

Industrial production grew at a steady pace of 6.9 percent annually in October, the National Bureau of Statistics said. This was faster than the expected increase of 6.5 percent.

Retail sales advanced 4.3 percent on year in October, better than September's 3.3 percent increase but slower than the economists' forecast of 4.9 percent.

Optimism about a virus vaccine also helped underpin sentiment even as the number of Covid-19 cases continued rising.

In a statement overnight, one of the scientists behind the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine said that "if everything continues to go well…we could have a normal winter next year."

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,402 after rising 0.3 percent on Friday.

Orange shares rose over 1 percent. The telecoms group said it has received a favorable decision from the French State Council regarding a tax dispute that began nearly ten years ago.

