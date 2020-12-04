Markets

CAC 40 Rises On US Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday, with vaccine hopes and growing prospects of a large U.S. economic stimulus package offering support.

U.S. House speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Democrat leader Chuck Schumer said they "could come to an agreement" based on a $908bn (£674bn) plan devised by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 25 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,599 after ending 0.2 percent lower the previous day.

The upside was capped by rising coronavirus cases in the U.S. and escalating U.S.-China tensions after the Pentagon added more Chinese firms to a blacklist of alleged Chinese military companies.

Total SE climbed nearly 2 percent as OPEC and Russia cleared the hurdle of exiting the current oil output cuts in a coordinated way.

Remy Cointreau Group edged up slightly. The wines and spirits company said that it has sold its shares in the Passoa SAS joint venture to Lucas Bols Amsterdam B.V. for 71.3 million euros.

Dassault Aviation soared 6 percent after reports that Indonesia may buy 48 Rafale jet fighters.

