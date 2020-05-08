CAC 40 Rises On Trade Talk Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Friday after reports suggested that trade negotiators from the United States and China will hold a phone call as early as next week to assess progress in implementing a Phase 1 trade deal signed in January.

Sentiment was also bolstered after overnight data showed the number of U.S. jobless claims dipped for the fifth consecutive week.

Investors looked ahead to the release of the U.S. jobs data later today, expected to show a severe impact from the coronavirus pandemic.

Employment is expected to plunge by about 22 million jobs in April, driving the unemployment rate up to 14.0 percent.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 25 points, or 0.57 percent, at 4,526 after rallying 1.5 percent the previous day.

Automakers were rising, with Renault up 0.4 percent and Peugeot gaining 0.8 percent.

Banks BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale were modestly lower.

