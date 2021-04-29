Markets

CAC 40 Rises On Strong Earnings

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Thursday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell reiterated that the U.S. central bank would not trim asset purchases until "substantial further progress" is made on employment and inflation goals.

Sentiment was also bolstered as Apple and Facebook delivered soaring profits and U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled details of his stimulus plans.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 34 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,341 after gaining half a percent on Wednesday.

Total SE shares rose nearly 2 percent after the petroleum refining company posted first-quarter earnings close to pre-pandemic levels.

Planemaker Airbus surged 2.4 percent after it posted higher first-quarter core earnings.

Capgemini advanced 1.7 percent after the consulting and technology group returned to organic growth in the first quarter of the year.

Automaker Renault fell 2.7 percent after U.S. carmaker Ford slashed its full-year forecast, citing a global semiconductor shortage.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular