CAC 40 Rises On Stimulus Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose notably on Monday as worries over tapering of Federal Reserve stimulus eased and investors bet on more stimulus in Japan and China to counter the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Focus shifts to the European Central Bank meeting later this week amid calls from some of its hawkish policymakers to reduce pandemic-era stimulus.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 45 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,735 after tumbling 1.1 percent in the previous session.

TotalEnergies rose over 1 percent. The energy giant has signed a $27-billion contract to invest in oil, gas and solar energy production in Iraq.

Supermarket group Carrefour advanced 1.4 percent after some large shopping centres in the country have had their health pass requirement cancelled in court and the government said the requirement could be relaxed imminently nationwide.

Engineering group Spie tumbled 4 percent after it submitted a non-binding offer to buy Equans, the newly created services unit of energy group Engie.

