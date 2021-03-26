Markets

CAC 40 Rises On Recovery Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose modestly on Friday on economic recovery hopes.

Underlying sentiment remains cautious amid rising Covid-19 cases across the continent, with the European Commission warning that the European Union is at the start of a third wave of the pandemic.

France has extended partial lockdowns to three more areas of the country, with president Macron warning the "the next few weeks will be tough."

German chancellor Angela Merkel signaled that she would be declaring France a "high-risk Covid area."

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 22 points, or 0.4 percent, to 5,974 after closing 0.1 percent higher the previous day.

Total SE edged higher as oil prices rebounded on the news that the Suez Canal may stay blocked for at least another week, squeezing global supply.

