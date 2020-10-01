Markets

CAC 40 Rises On Recovery Hopes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks eked out modest gains on Thursday as investors cheered signs of progress in U.S. stimulus talks, with U.S. House of Representative Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin both expressing hope for a breakthrough in partisan stimulus negotiations.

Robust U.S. and Chinese data released on Wednesday also raised hopes of a faster recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Closer home, France's manufacturing sector returned to growth in September despite a surge in new coronavirus cases and the prospect of new restrictions being brought in to curb the spread of the virus, a survey showed.

IHS Markit's final purchasing managers' index rose to 51.2 in September from 49.8 in August. That was slightly up from a preliminary reading of 50.9.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 12 points, or 0.25 percent, at 4,815 after declining 0.6 percent in the previous session.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular