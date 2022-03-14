CAC 40 Rises On Hopes For Ukraine Talks

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Monday as investors pinned hopes for a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war. The next round of peace talks is scheduled for today with officials on both sides offering cautious optimism.

"There are certain positive shifts, negotiators on our side tell me," Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a meeting with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko on Friday.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 45 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,305 after gaining 0.9 percent on Friday.

Sanofi edged up slightly. The drug major said its Phase 2 AMEERA-3 clinical trial evaluating amcenestrant, an investigational optimized oral selective estrogen receptor degrader or SERD, did not meet its primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival or PFS.

Power utility EDF fell nearly 2 percent. The company expects a more serious decrease in its earnings this year due to wholesale energy price caps and lower nuclear output problems.

