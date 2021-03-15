CAC 40 Rises On Economic Optimism; Danone Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Monday as data indicating a surge in China's factory and retail sector activity in the first two months of the year added to investor optimism about economic recovery.

Meanwhile, investors await the outcome of this week's Federal Reserve meeting for any clues about interest rates as U.S. Treasury yields continued to strengthen amid fears over a spike in inflation.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last week that U.S. inflation risks remain subdued despite the Biden administration stimulus.

The Fed decision will be published at 2 pm ET Wednesday, followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 35 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,081 after closing up 0.2 percent on Friday.

Automakers and travel-related stocks were on the rise. Renault gained 0.6 percent and Air France KLM shares added 1.5 percent.

Food company Danone rallied 4.7 percent on news that Emmanuel Faber would step down as chairman and chief executive due to growing pressure from shareholders.

