Markets

CAC 40 Rises On Economic Optimism

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - French stocks were notably higher on Tuesday after a survey showed activity in the country's manufacturing sector grew at the fastest rate in 20 years in May.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers' index rose to 59.4 from 58.9 in April, hitting the highest level since September 2000 as the country emerged from its third national lockdown in the middle of the month.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,495 after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.

Saint-Gobain shares rose nearly 2 percent. The world's leading glass manufacturer has announced the sale of its Glassolutions Objekt-Center to privately-owned AEQUITA group based in Munich. Saint-Gobain noted that this sale is as part of its continued portfolio optimization strategy.

Drug maker Sanofi was down 0.6 percent after announcing it has halted the clinical program of venglustat in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular