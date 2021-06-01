CAC 40 Rises On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks were notably higher on Tuesday after a survey showed activity in the country's manufacturing sector grew at the fastest rate in 20 years in May.

Data compiler IHS Markit said its final purchasing managers' index rose to 59.4 from 58.9 in April, hitting the highest level since September 2000 as the country emerged from its third national lockdown in the middle of the month.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 48 points, or 0.7 percent, to 6,495 after losing 0.6 percent the previous day.

Saint-Gobain shares rose nearly 2 percent. The world's leading glass manufacturer has announced the sale of its Glassolutions Objekt-Center to privately-owned AEQUITA group based in Munich. Saint-Gobain noted that this sale is as part of its continued portfolio optimization strategy.

Drug maker Sanofi was down 0.6 percent after announcing it has halted the clinical program of venglustat in autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.