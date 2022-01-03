CAC 40 Rises On Economic Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks started off 2022 on a solid footing despite continued uncertainty around the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airlines greeted the New Year with more than 6,600 weekend cancellations in the United States.

Several big Wall Street companies and banks have asked employees to work from home for the first few weeks of January.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now considering including the negative test as part of its guidance after getting significant "pushback" on its updated recommendations last week.

The Omicron variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly in Europe, but appears to be less severe than some earlier variants.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 65 points, or 0.9 percent, at 7,218 after having fallen 0.3 percent on Friday.

Investors cheered final manufacturing PMI data showing some tentative signs of stability in the country's manufacturing sector towards the year-end, following the harsh slowdown in the second half of 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.