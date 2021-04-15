Markets

CAC 40 Rises On Earnings Optimism

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday following an encouraging start to the U.S. earnings season, with all three major U.S. financial institutions revealing rising profits.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 17 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,225 after rising 0.4 percent in the previous session.

Advertising company Publicis Groupe rallied 3.3 percent. The company has returned to organic growth for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

In economic releases, French consumer prices increased 1.1 percent year-on-year in March, in line with the provisional estimate, and faster than the 0.6 percent rise in February, final data from the statistical office Insee showed. This was the highest rate since February 2020, when prices were up 1.4 percent.

Month-on-month, consumer prices gained 0.6 percent after remaining flat in February.

