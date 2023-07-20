News & Insights

CAC-40 Rises On Earnings Boost

July 20, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

(RTTNews) - The CAC-40 gained on Thursday amidst positive sentiment generated by earnings updates. Shares of Publicis Groupe surged after reporting results that surpassed expectations and raising guidance.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,354.17, gaining 0.37 percent from the previous close. The day's trading has been between 7,301.12 and 7361.93.

Of the 40 scrips in the index, only 14 are trading in negative territory.

Publicis Groupe and ArcelorMittal, have both gained more than 2.5 percent. Luxury group Kering, TotalEnergies, AXA, Orange and Saint Gobain have all added more than 1.5 percent.

L'Oreal, Dassault Systemes and STMicroelectronics have declined more than 1 percent. The EUR/USD pair has gained 0.05 percent to 1.1204, in line with the Dollar Index shedding 0.03 percent to 100.25.

Reflecting the inflationary expectations from commodity and food prices following Russia's exit from the Black Sea grain deal, yield on France's ten-year bond has hardened 0.30 percent to 2.969%.

