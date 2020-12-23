Markets

CAC 40 Rises On Brexit Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Wednesday as investors cheered reports suggesting signs of progress in Brexit trade talks.

A Brexit trade deal between the United Kingdom and the European Union is possible on Wednesday after progress in talks on fishing rights, Britain's ITV said.

Meanwhile, France has agreed to let traffic from the U.K. back in after the nations reached agreement over their shared border.

Traders favored riskier assets despite U.S. President Donald Trump threatening to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill unless Congress makes changes including increasing stimulus checks to $2,000.

The benchmark CAC 40 rose 30 points, or half a percent, to 5,496 after climbing 1.4 percent the previous day.

Personal care company L'Oréal gained half a percent after it signed an agreement to acquire Japan's Takami Co. that markets the TAKAMI skincare brand.

