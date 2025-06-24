Markets

CAC 40 Rises As Middle East Tensions Ease

June 24, 2025 — 07:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Positive market sentiment following reports of ceasefire between Israel and Iran boosted the CAC 40 benchmark on Tuesday. The index that tracks the 40 largest French stocks based on the Euronext Paris rallied above 1 percent on Tuesday, more than recouping the losses on Monday.

The CAC-40 is currently trading at 7,626.26, adding 1.2 percent from the previous close of 7,537.57. The day's trading has been between 7,678.78 and 7,617.88. With the reversal in sentiment, only 5 scrips in the index are trading below the flatline.

Accor topped gains with an addition of 4.8 percent. Saint Gobain rallied 4.4 percent followed by Teleperformance that gained 3.2 percent.

TotalEnergies topped losses with a decline of 2.5 percent. Thales also declined 1.3 percent.

Amidst the dollar's weakness attributed to ebbing safe-haven demand, the EUR/USD pair has rallied 0.31 percent to 1.1614. The pair ranged between 1.1623 and 1.1572. The EUR/GBP pair has declined 0.49 percent to 0.8525. The EUR/JPY pair has also lost 0.51 percent to trade at 168.32.

Aligning with the global trend, bond yields in France hardened 0.90 percent to 3.257 percent, versus the level of 3.228 percent at the previous close. Yields ranged between 3.283 percent and 3.204 percent.

