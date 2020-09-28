CAC 40 Rises Led By Banks

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Monday as rallies on Wall Street as well as strong data from China helped offset rising tensions between Beijing and Washington.

A U.S. Judge in Washington late on Sunday temporarily blocked a Trump administration ban on TikTok, dealing a blow to the government in its showdown with the popular Chinese-owned app over national security concerns.

In another development, Washington has ordered U.S. companies to seek permission before selling their technologies to Chinese semiconductor giant SMIC, marking the latest salvo in the battle for tech dominance between the superpowers.

The benchmark CAC 40 advanced 70 points, or 1.5 percent, to 4,799 after declining 0.7 percent on Friday.

Banks paced the gainers, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale rising 3-4 percent.

Automakers Renault and Peugeot also gained 3-4 percent as the dollar held near a two-month peak against a basket of currencies ahead of a barrage of economic data due this week, and the U.S. presidential debate, scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Veolia Environnement SA shares rose half a percent. The utility group said it would submit its improved offer to buy the bulk of Engie's ENGIE.PA stake in smaller rival Suez no later than September 30, 2020.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.