CAC 40 Rises In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday, with healthcare and consumer discretionary firms rising heading into the year-end holiday period.

Underlying sentiment remained supported somewhat after a survey showed German consumer sentiment is set to extend its recovery heading into the new year as a result of government measures to curb rising energy costs.

The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose to -37.8 in January from -40.1 in December while economists had forecast a score of 38.0.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 38 points, or 0.6 percent, to 6,488 after closing 0.4 percent lower the previous day.

Asian markets ended on a mixed note, while trading in U.S. stock futures pointed to a positive open later in the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.