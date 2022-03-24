CAC 40 Rises In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - French stocks opened higher on Thursday despite worries surrounding inflation and lower economic growth prospects.

European gas prices surged after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the world's largest natural gas producer would soon require "unfriendly" countries to pay for their fuel in Russia's currency, the rouble.

Europe gets about 40 percent of its gas from Russia, paying largely the 200 million to 800 million euro ($880 million) per day bill in euros and dollars.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 0.6 percent to 6,619 after closing 1.2 percent lower on Wednesday.

Valneva, a specialty vaccine firm, declined 1.2 percent after its FY21 net loss widened from last year.

Renault SA edged up half a percent, reversing an early slide after saying it would suspend operations at its plant in Moscow.

