CAC 40 Rises On BOJ's Dovish Remarks

(RTTNews) - French stocks traded higher on Wednesday, tracking firm cues from Asian markets after Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Uchida Shinichi said the central bank won't raise interest rates when financial markets are volatile.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 79 points, or 1.1 percent, at 7,209 after falling 0.3 percent on Tuesday.

China-linked LVMH and Hermes were up 1 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively after the release of Chinese trade data.

China's exports grew less than expected at the start of the third quarter, while imports rebounded on domestic demand, official data showed.

TotalEnergies advanced 1.5 percent. The energy company said it has signed a deal to sell 50 percent of its stake in Total PARCO Pakistan Ltd. or TPPL to Gunvor Group, a Swiss commodity trading company for an undisclosed amount.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.