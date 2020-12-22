CAC 40 Rises As US Congress Approves Stimulus Deal

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Tuesday as Brexit talks continued and the U.S. Congress passed the second-biggest economic rescue package in U.S. history as part of a massive year-end spending bill, after months of impasse.

Brexit trade deal talks are now in a critical stage, with the European Union's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier saying the EU remained committed to achieving "a fair, reciprocal and balanced agreement".

The U.S. Senate voted 91-7 late Monday to approve both the coronavirus aid package and a full-year spending bill that will fund federal government activities through September 2021.

The House of Representatives passed the package earlier on Monday. The bill now heads to the White House, where President Trump is expected to sign it into law.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 70 points, or 1.3 percent, to 5,463 after losing 2.4 percent on Monday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.