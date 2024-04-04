News & Insights

CAC 40 Rises As Services Sector Contracts Slowly In March

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose on Thursday after a survey showed the contraction in France's services sector was not as bad as first estimated in March. The final services PMI came in at 48.3 versus 47.8 expected.

Eurozone producer price inflation data and minutes from the ECB's latest policy meeting minutes are awaited later in the day.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 30 points, or 0.4 percent, at 8,183 after edging up 0.3 percent on Wednesday.

Banks traded higher, with BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole rising over 1 percent.

Kering, a global Luxury group, rose about half a percent after announcing the acquisition of the company owning the Milanese building on via Monte Napoleone 8, for a consideration of approximately 1.3 billion euros, from a subsidiary of Blackstone Property Partners Europe.

