CAC 40 Rises As Omicron Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks rose sharply on Tuesday as Omicron fears somewhat subsided and the People's Bank of China released about 1.2 trillion yuan ($188 billion) of liquidity into the financial system via a cut in the reserve requirement ratio for most banks.

The benchmark CAC 40 jumped 125 points, or 1.8 percent, to 6,991 after rallying 1.5 percent in the previous session.

Veolia fell about 1 percent and Suez was marginally lower after the CMA found that their merger could lead to a loss of competition in the supply of several waste and water management services in the U.K.

Worldline advanced 1.6 percent as Eurobank, one of Greece's four largest lenders, agreed to sell 80 percent of its merchant acquiring business to the French payments firm.

Most Popular