CAC 40 Rises As Investors React To Fed Minutes

(RTTNews) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday after the minutes from the FOMC meeting came in line with expectations.

The dollar index eased, and bond yields held steady despite the minutes pointing to more rate hikes ahead.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 22 points, or 0.3 percent, at 7,321 after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.

Luxury eyewear maker Essilor Luxottica tumbled 3.5 percent. After reporting a rise in fourth-quarter revenues, the company struck a cautious tone for 2023.

Railway firm Getlink declined 3.3 percent despite turning to profit in FY22 versus a loss in 2021.

Insurer AXA rallied 2.8 percent on share buyback news.

Groupe SEB, a consortium that produces small appliances, jumped 5 percent after forecasting an increase in Group operating margin for fiscal 2023.

