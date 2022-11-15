CAC 40 Rises As Investors Focus On Fed's Policy Path

(RTTNews) - French stocks edged higher on Tuesday after a survey showed the country's unemployment rate fell slightly in the third quarter.

The ILO jobless rate slid to 7.3 percent, as expected, from 7.4 percent in the second quarter, statistical office INSEE reported. The number of unemployed decreased by 17,000 over the quarter and reached 2.3 million.

The benchmark CAC 40 was up 27 points, or 0.4 percent, at 6,636 after gaining 0.2 percent the previous day.

The dollar weakened in early European trade and Treasury yields dipped after Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard indicated a slowdown in interest rate rises.

Call center company Teleperformance jumped nearly 6 percent after Citigroup upgraded its rating on the stock to "buy" from "neutral."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.