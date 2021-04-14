CAC 40 Rises As Inflation Fears Ease

(RTTNews) - French stocks advanced on Wednesday and bond yields eased after data showed U.S. inflation was not rising too fast as had been feared.

Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields extended their decline to mark a fresh three-week low as inflation fears receded for now.

There is some disappointment on the vaccine front, with Johnson & Johnson saying that it is delaying the rollout of its coronavirus vaccine in Europe amid a U.S. probe into rare blood clots.

The focus now turns to the U.S. earnings season, with banks JP Morgan JPM, Goldman Sachs GS and Wells Fargo WFC all reporting ahead of the U.S. opening bell.

The benchmark CAC 40 climbed 28 points, or half a percent, to 6,211 after rising 0.4 percent on Tuesday.

LVMH Moet Hennessey shares jumped 3.2 percent. The luxury goods company reported consensus-beating first-quarter sales driven by strong performance by flagship brands.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.